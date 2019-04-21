TechShares (THS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. TechShares has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TechShares has traded flat against the US dollar. One TechShares coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000662 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TechShares Profile

THS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. The official website for TechShares is www.techsharescommunity.com

TechShares Coin Trading

TechShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TechShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TechShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

