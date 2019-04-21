TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $53.53 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

