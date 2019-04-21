Tamawood Limited (TWD) Insider Sells A$57,358,350.00 in Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky sold 278,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$206.33 ($146.33), for a total transaction of A$57,358,350.00 ($40,679,680.85).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lev Mizikovsky 65 shares of Tamawood stock.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 3,946 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$14,087.22 ($9,990.94).

On Monday, February 11th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 527 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$1,880.86 ($1,333.95).

On Wednesday, February 6th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 13,518 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$48,259.26 ($34,226.43).

On Friday, February 1st, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 7,586 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$27,082.02 ($19,207.11).

On Monday, February 4th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 7,141 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$25,493.37 ($18,080.40).

On Tuesday, January 29th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 19,708 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$70,357.56 ($49,898.98).

On Friday, January 18th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 12,168 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$43,439.76 ($30,808.34).

Shares of ASX TWD opened at A$3.57 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14. Tamawood Limited has a 52-week low of A$3.30 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of A$4.30 ($3.05).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Tamawood’s previous Final dividend of $0.16. Tamawood’s payout ratio is currently 146.26%.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

