TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.02.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

