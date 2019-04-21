Syneos Health (SYNH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Syneos Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

