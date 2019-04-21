Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.58 Million

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce sales of $404.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.10 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $414.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,965. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

In other news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $383,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

