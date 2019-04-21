Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 105 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a CHF 104.10 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 78 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 102.86.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

