SURETY (SURE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. SURETY has a market capitalization of $84,063.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SURETY has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SURETY token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SURETY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00454806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.01074802 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00198541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About SURETY

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,463,069 tokens. The official message board for SURETY is medium.com/theheartilab . SURETY’s official website is ico.surety.ai . SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab

Buying and Selling SURETY

SURETY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SURETY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SURETY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SURETY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SURETY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.