Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:INN opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

