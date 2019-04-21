Summer Infant (SUMR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, SUMMER INFANT, INC. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded durable juvenile health, safety and wellness products (for ages upto three years), which are sold principally to large U.S. retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories, including nursery audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers and related nursery, health and safety products, booster and potty seats, soft goods, bouncers, strollers, travel accessories, highchairs and swings. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summer Infant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of SUMR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summer Infant will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 31,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,246 shares of company stock worth $55,566. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Summer Infant worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

