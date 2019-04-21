Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0288

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $5,641.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00448665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.01068828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00198103 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, COSS, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

