Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 3,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

