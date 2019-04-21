Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.45% of Harley-Davidson worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $955.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

