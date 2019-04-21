Strs Ohio Has $32.09 Million Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of State Street worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in State Street by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after buying an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,639,000 after buying an additional 4,355,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $257,096,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street by 6,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,604,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in State Street by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,870,942,000 after buying an additional 1,730,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,975,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

NYSE STT opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. State Street Corp has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $104.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/strs-ohio-has-32-09-million-stake-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.