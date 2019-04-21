Strs Ohio Has $29.82 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $29,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 22,615,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after buying an additional 336,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,712,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after buying an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,144,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, December 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $133.47 and a one year high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

