Strs Ohio Has $28.96 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.44, for a total transaction of $644,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total transaction of $1,035,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $278.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $226.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

