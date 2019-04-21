Strs Ohio Buys 46,624 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,624 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Target worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

