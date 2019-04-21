Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

SBBP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.21. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 176.69% and a return on equity of 108.51%. On average, analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.