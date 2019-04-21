Storm Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Storm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $1.26 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Coinrail and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00454660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.01079054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00198301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,555,381,609 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, WazirX, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

