Stop & Shop, workers reach tentative contract agreement

The company said the deal ends worker strikes that started in 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Get alerts:

The tentative three-year agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers union is subject to ratification votes by members of every one of the union locals, the company said.

“Our partners’ top priority would be restocking our stores so we can return to caring for our customers and communities and providing them with the support they deserve,” the company said. “We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of our clients during this moment, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Stop & Shop.”

It said employees were on strike to protest the business’s proposed cuts to take-home cover health care and benefits.

The tentative agreement includes”increased pay for all associates, continued excellent health coverage for qualified associates, and continuing defined benefit pension benefits for all qualified associates,” the firm said.

“Under this proposed contract, our associates will be able to focus on continuing to assist customers in our own communities appreciate the very best shopping experience possible and also keep Stop & Shop the number one grocery store in New England,” the union said. “The agreement maintains healthcare and retirement benefits, provides wage gains, and asserts time-and-a-half cover Sunday for current members.”