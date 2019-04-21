Stifel Financial Corp Sells 58,188 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,188 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other news, Director Donald S. Moss bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 124.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

