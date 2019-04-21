Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,889 Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Barings Corporate Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 165.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCI opened at $15.59 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

