Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (CARO)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 102.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,682,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 153,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Moise sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $181,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,573.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,410. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO opened at $36.50 on Friday. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $814.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

