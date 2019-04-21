Steris (STE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Currently customer consolidation scenario is raising concern, which is likely to adversely impact STERIS. The competitive landscape and weak cost reduction initiatives of STERIS continue to be causes of concern for the company. However, the company’s favorable underlying market trends along with new product and service offerings buoy optimism. Growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s strong cash balance. The company raising its constant currency organic revenue growth expectations for fiscal 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects. Last December, STERIS announced a restructuring plan that involved shutting down of two manufacturing units along with product rationalization. The company has also made certain divestments and organizational changes, which are expected to better align with its operations. Over the past year, STERIS has been outperforming its industry.”

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.20.

NYSE:STE opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. Steris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Steris will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $439,540.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,646 shares of company stock worth $7,284,093. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Steris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Steris by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Steris by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.