Stericycle (SRCL) Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Stericycle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

