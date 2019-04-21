State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 366 Shares of Qiagen NV (QGEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qiagen by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

