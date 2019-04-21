State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,707 Shares of News Corp (NWSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. News Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

