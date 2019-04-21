Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.