StarTek, Inc. (SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $158.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 61,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. StarTek has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

In related news, COO Peter F. Martino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

