Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Raised to $148.00 at Buckingham Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $122.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.88.

Shares of SWK opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

