Stakinglab Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00035478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $742,790.00 and $26.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00073475 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005489 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 403,217 coins and its circulating supply is 398,527 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

