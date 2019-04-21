St. James’s Place (STJ) Earns Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,195 ($15.61).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,113.50 ($14.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,246 ($16.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.73 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

