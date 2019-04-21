Sri Lanka blocks Societal Websites Following deadly attacks

A team that monitors online censorship says Sri Lankan governments have blocked social networking services .

Even the NetBlocks observatory said that it found an nationwide blackout of services such as Viber, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Sri Lankan officials stated that they temporarily blocked websites to curtail the spread of information that was false and alleviate pressures. The defense ministry said that the shutdown would extend until the government completes its investigation to the bomb blasts that rocked churches and luxury hotels.

NetBlocks cautioned that these blackouts are ineffective.

“What we have seen is that when interpersonal media is closed down, it produces a vacuum of information that’s easily manipulated by other parties,” said Alp Toker, executive director of this London-based group. “It may increase the sense of fear and can result in panic.”

The team said its observation of Sri Lankan internet connectivity discovered no disruptions to the internet’s basic infrastructure, meaning the blackout was directed at services. Some media outlets, for example Twitter, appeared unaffected, but messaging solutions affected.

“That’s going to be problematic for people seeking to communicate with friends and family,” Toker said.

This is not the first time social websites has been blocked by Sri Lanka. The authorities imposed a weeklong ban which other platforms and WhatsApp were being used to enthusiast anti-Muslim violence in the country’s central region.

Facebook, which possesses Instagram and WhatsApp, has fought to fight the use of its platforms to incite violence and spread hatred political and propaganda.

The business explained in a statement Sunday that determine and eliminate and it has been employed to support law enforcement and first responders in Sri Lanka content which violates company standards.

“We are aware of the government’s statement regarding the temporary blocking of social media programs,” the company said. “People rely upon our solutions to speak with their loved ones and we’re dedicated to preserving our services and assisting the community and the entire country in this tragic moment.”

Google didn’t respond to your request for comment regarding the disturbance to its service in Sri Lanka. Requests for comment made to messaging Viber and solutions Snap were not immediately returned.