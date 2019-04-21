Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $149,000 in WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 6,265 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 330,059 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,560.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,597,936 shares of company stock worth $14,827,282 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $9.25 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

