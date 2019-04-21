Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Daseke worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Daseke by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Daseke by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 216,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 146,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.31. Daseke Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.14 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Daseke’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

