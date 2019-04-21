SPX Flow (FLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SPX Flow from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NYSE FLOW opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.16. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $538.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.38 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

