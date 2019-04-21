SpreadCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,769.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $145,769.00 and $0.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

