Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 229,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,672.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,552.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.49 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

