Spence Asset Management Sells 493 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Spence Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 9.6% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $240.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.48.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $1,822,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,844,396.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

