SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Increased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $290.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

