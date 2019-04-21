SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,765,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,289 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,698,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,601,000 after purchasing an additional 566,511 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

