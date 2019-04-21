SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

