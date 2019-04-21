SPAR Group (SGRP) & Rimini Street (RMNI) Head to Head Review

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.06 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Rimini Street $252.79 million 1.33 -$67.96 million ($0.32) -16.13

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rimini Street.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -1.03% 4.21% 1.66% Rimini Street -31.11% N/A -10.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Rimini Street on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company's syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company's project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

