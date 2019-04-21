Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Southern by 15.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $11,975,035.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,533.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

NYSE SO opened at $51.96 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

