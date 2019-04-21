SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

