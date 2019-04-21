South Jersey Industries (SJI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJI. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.71.

SJI opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $521.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,765,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,968,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,968,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,636,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 88,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

