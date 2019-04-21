Sony Corp (SNE) Position Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $234.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

