Social Reality (SRAX) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Social Reality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Social Reality has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Social Reality by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Social Reality during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Reality in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Reality in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Reality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

