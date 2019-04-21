Sleep Number (SNBR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.53 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 178.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $166,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,764 shares of company stock worth $6,850,756. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1,045.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

