Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193,771 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Southern by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 85,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

SO stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Southern Co (SO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/sky-investment-group-llc-has-3-89-million-stake-in-southern-co-so.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.